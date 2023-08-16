On Saturday, Aug. 19, Texas Tech will host the annual Raider Red Meats Barbeque and Ribeye Championship Cook-Off, presented by H-E-B and sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbeque Society. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Animal and Food Science Livestock Arena, located at 1308 N. Indiana Ave., beginning with a demonstration on how to win a backyard barbecue and continuing throughout the day with the state championship cookoff.

The event will feature barbecue celebrities and teams from across the country competing against one another.

All proceeds generated from Raider Red Meats will go toward scholarships, judging team funds and graduate student research in the Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, or to local projects.

“This event directly benefits our students and our community,” said Tate Corliss, director of Raider Red Meats. “We take pride in developing students who have the knowledge and skills to be viable assets in their future careers in the agricultural industry and beyond.”

The events are open to all ages. For more information, contact Tate Corliss, director, Red Raider Meats, Davis College, Texas Tech University, at tate.corliss@ttu.edu or 806-742-2804.

Source: Texas Tech University