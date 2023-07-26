Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, known for its time-honored tradition of churrasco-style cooking combined with generous southern hospitality, is announcing the opening of its newest location in Ann Arbor, the cultural melting pot located in Southeast Michigan's Lower Peninsula. The restaurant, known for its rodizio-style dining concept, opens in Briarwood Mall, a go-to shopping and dining destination that is home to various retail stores and entertainment options. The brand currently has a Detroit restaurant, making this its second Michigan location.

"Ann Arbor is the center of several nearby communities encompassing Washtenaw County and the home to the University of Michigan, making it a vibrant community and ideal location for a restaurant," said Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil. "We look forward to offering a unique, upscale dining experience that excites the guest and exceeds their culinary expectations," he added.

The restaurant offers one exclusively private dining room, where up to 40 guests can dine together, and an outdoor patio that can accommodate up to 48 guests. For smaller parties, the dining room features a wood table that seats up to 10 guests, which is placed in front of the grill so that guests can watch the gauchos prepare and cook the meat.

The highlights of this rodizio-style dining experience are the continuous servings of fire-roasted meats and unlimited plates from the chef-crafted salad area.

The experience begins with a visit to the expansive salad area where hot and cold side specialty dishes offer variety. Salad Area Selections include artisan breads, imported cheeses, grilled vegetables, Brazilian hearts of palm, spicy shrimp salad, couscous pasta, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, lobster bisque and much more.

The main course, or star of the show - a savory variety of flame-grilled meats that are expertly prepared and carved at the table by the restaurant gauchos. Churrasco Selections include cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken and Brazilian sausage, such as filet mignon, barbecued pork ribs, leg of lamb, Parmesan drumettes and the guest's favorite, picanha.

Service hours include:

Mon. – Thurs. 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Fri. 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sat. 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sun. 2:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Regular dinner, which includes the meat and salad service, is $53.99 per person. The salad-area-only option is $31.99. When purchased with a full-price meal, children 2 years and under dine complimentary. 3-5-year-olds are $5.00, and 6-12-year-olds are 50% off regular dinner price.

For reservations or more information, visit here or call 734-336-1800.

Source: Texas de Brazil