Brazilian steakhouse Texas de Brazil is adding two new dishes to its limited-time, seasonal menu offerings.

The Alcatra Top Sirloin is making its return to the rotisserie grill. Texas de Brazil's Moqueca de Peixe, a Brazilian stew featuring whitefish enveloped in a coconut milk-based sauce infused with a blend of herbs and spices, is also making its way back onto the Texas de Brazil menu.

Moqueca de Peixe. Courtesy Texas de Brazil





"Our team is constantly exploring new culinary frontiers to bring our guests the most authentic and delectable Brazilian flavors," said Salim Asrawi, president of Texas de Brazil. "With the return of two guest-favorites: our savory Alcatra Top Sirloin and the flavorful Moqueca de Peixe seafood stew, we're excited to deliver a culinary adventure that's both familiar and extraordinary."

The Alcatra Top Sirloin and Moqueca de Peixe are available during dinner hours until June 30.

Source: Texas de Brazil