Calling on its heritage and introducing offers inspired by past menu favorites, Quiznos is presenting its latest globally-inspired mashup. The Big Fat Greek Sub hits restaurants across the U.S. and Canada, featuring a recipe crafted with a twist to push the boundaries on typical sub offerings and satisfy consumers’ cravings for robust flavors.

Following brand philosophy of reintroducing past fan-favorites with inventive new flavors, Quiznos partnered with Grecian Delight | Kronos, a company known for innovative products and ethnic flavors, to create the Big Fat Greek Sub — the first gyro-style recipe being offered at Quiznos since 2018.

This newest offer from Quiznos is made with certified halal, seasoned gyro meat with tzatziki sauce with refreshing ingredients including a blend of marinated tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions, which is topped with lettuce and banana peppers and served on the guests’ choice of artisan bread.

“At the height of summer with fall quickly approaching, we think it’s the perfect time of year to offer a hearty, crave-able protein paired with light and refreshing toppings that satisfy any and all guest cravings,” said Mike Gieseman, vice president of culinary and innovation. “We have always prided ourselves on introducing innovative menu offerings while delivering the signature Quiznos quality that we are known for, and the Big Fat Greek Sub is a great example of that.”

The Big Fat Greek Sub is available while supplies last at participating Quiznos across the U.S. and Canada starting at $10. Menu prices may vary.

Source: Quiznos