Perdue recently announced the launch of two new meal and snacking lines in its portfolio: Perdue Flavor-Infused Chicken and Perdue Chicken Plus Snackers. Both product lines were developed as part of Perdue’s continued focus on providing innovative, flavorful products that give consumers simple, high-quality, better-for-you options for meals and snacking occasions.

Perdue Flavor-Infused Chicken is versatile and easily combined with other ingredients like pasta or rice and veggies to make a dish in minutes with authentic flavors from around the globe. Flavor-Infused Chicken comes refrigerated and ready to heat and eat, and is 100% natural and minimally processed without artificial ingredients. And, Perdue's chickens are raised with no antibiotics, ever. Perdue uses a ‘sous vide’ cooking process to vacuum seal and slow-cook the chicken, resulting in ultra-tender, extra juicy, flavor-infused chicken. Available in three varieties — Sesame Ginger, Green Chili and Greek — Perdue Flavor-Infused Chicken gives guaranteed flavor in every bite. Ready in as little as five minutes, Flavor-Infused Chicken can be eaten in a variety of ways. Whether adding a burst of flavor to an Asian stir fry with the Sesame Ginger variety, an authentic twist to chicken and Spanish rice with the Green Chili variety or a savory spin to a gyro with the Greek style, the recipe possibilities are endless.

Perdue Chicken Plus Snackers are a bite-sized, pop-able snack designed to combine the flavors that teens want with more of the nutrition parents love. This new Perdue Chicken product line is 100% natural and minimally processed without artificial ingredients. Featuring three snacking flavors — Pizza, BBQ, and Firecracker — and a quarter cup of veggies and 9 grams of protein in every serving, Perdue Chicken Plus Snackers blend Perdue Chicken with real plants and vegetables, but kids only taste the chicken, so they won’t know the difference. Whether cooked in an oven, air fryer or microwave, they can be ready in minutes to take on the go for the busy family or eaten at home.

“Perdue is constantly innovating to meet the needs of consumers seeking easier, healthier ways to explore new flavors,” said Jeff Knabe, director of marketing – prepared foods innovation, Perdue Foods. “New Flavor-Infused Chicken gives consumers the chance to experience flavors from around the world and enjoy restaurant-quality, fresh meals at home. New Chicken Plus Snackers also deliver delicious flavor and are a healthier option within the snacking category that both teens and parents will love.”

Beginning January, Flavor-Infused Chicken is available at major retailers nationwide, including Kroger, Shoprite, Hannaford, Shaw’s, Acme, Safeway, Weis, Big Y, Key Foods, Redner’s and Dierbergs. Chicken Plus Snackers are also available beginning January at major retailers nationwide, including Meijer, Acme, Safeway, Demoulas, Redner’s, Weis, Shoprite, Giant and Dierbergs, and for purchase online at PerdueFarms.com for direct delivery to consumers' homes.

Visit Perdue.com/products for more about Perdue’s portfolio offerings and Perdue.com/recipes for recipe inspiration. Follow @PerdueChicken on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and @PerdueFarms on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook for product and brand updates.

Sources: Perdue Foods; Perdue Farms