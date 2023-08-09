U.S. Poultry & Egg Association announces the promotion of Matt Spencer to vice president, HR & safety programs, and Kris Early to director, communications.

Spencer joined USPOULTRY in 2017 as director, HR & safety programs, where he was responsible for the strategic management of certain USPOULTRY technical services provided to, or on behalf of, association members, including worker safety, human resources and employment law programs. In his new role, Spencer’s duties will be expanded to serve as the contact for procurement of employee benefit programs in addition to being responsible for the association’s property and casualty insurance program. He will report to Paul Bredwell, executive vice president – regulatory programs.

Prior to joining USPOULTRY, Spencer served as health safety manager for Smithfield Foods. He received a Bachelor of Science in occupational and environmental safety and health from Columbia Southern University in Alabama. Spencer is a Certified Safety Professional, Registered Environmental Manager, SHRM Certified Professional and OSHA Authorized 501 General Industry Instructor.

Early joined USPOULTRY in 2016 as meeting and events manager with the seminar program. She joined the communications program in 2018 as marketing and membership manager and was promoted to director, marketing & membership in 2021. In her new role, Early will be responsible for the planning and coordination of communication activities for the association and its family of organizations, including the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE). She will report to Gwen Venable, executive vice president – expo & communication services.

Prior to joining USPOULTRY, Early was marketing manager for Marel. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English from East Carolina University in North Carolina.

“I am pleased that Matt and Kris will broaden their contributions to our USPOULTRY members by taking on these additional responsibilities,” said Nath Morris, USPOULTRY president.

Source: U.S. Poultry & Egg Association