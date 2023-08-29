Butterball, a brand of turkey, is releasing its annual Thanksgiving Outlook Report, revealing consumer plans and sentiment with the holiday less than three months away. The brand partnered with Circana to commission an online survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,838 U.S. adults. The survey was fielded by Circana between July 3 and 14.

According to the findings, people are optimistic and planning to celebrate – with turkey as the centerpiece – again this year, but inflation is top of mind for many. Notably, 79% of consumers who plan to celebrate Thanksgiving expect inflation to impact their plans. However, holiday hosts remain committed to serving turkey, with 82% still planning to serve it.

Key takeaways and trends from the report are revealed below.

Consumers are looking forward to celebrating together.

Eighty-nine percent of consumers plan to host or attend a celebration of the same size or larger this year.

The anticipated average size of celebrations is 9 people – back to pre-pandemic numbers.

Eighty-three percent of those planning to celebrate Thanksgiving associate the holiday with family; seventy-four percent associate it with togetherness.

Consumers are dedicated to celebrating with turkey at the center of their tables.

Turkey remains the most popular part of the meal, followed by stuffing, pie and potatoes.

Seventy-nine percent of people serving turkey intend to purchase a whole turkey (fresh or frozen).

Eighty-one percent of hosts plan to buy the same size or larger turkey this year.

Consumers are planning other ways to control the costs of their celebrations, including:

Twenty-nine percent will ask guests to bring part of the meal.

Sixteen percent will ask guests to share the expense of the meal.

Fourteen percent will host less formal gatherings.

"While inflation remains top of mind, it’s encouraging to see consumers’ continued dedication to gathering with friends and family this holiday season, and to gathering around turkey specifically,” said Chad McFadden, senior retail brand manager at Butterball. “We’re proud to play a part in helping to bring people together and pass love on this holiday season."

For 42 years, the Butterball Turkey-Talk Line has helped new and seasoned hosts prepare a holiday centerpiece and mitigate concerns such as inflation along the way. Once again, this team of culinary experts will be available via phone, text, chat and social channels, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 1. To learn more about Butterball and how to reach the Turkey Talk-Line experts this holiday season, visit Butterball.com.

Source: Butterball LLC