Nathan’s Famous introduced its newest menu item, the New York Chopped Cheese Hero. Nathan’s Famous is providing its own spin on New York’s newest trending sandwich. Made with a half-pound of black Angus beef, American cheese, creamy burger sauce, lettuce and tomato and all served on an artisan baguette, the Chopped Cheese Hero is available at select Nathan’s Famous locations.
On Demand As a companion piece, The National Provisioner will host Chris DuBois, EVP, Americas Protein Practice Leader for IRI, as he details emerging trends along with ongoing issues influencing meat/poultry/seafood/alternative protein markets.
