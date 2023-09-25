Hamlet Protein, global supplier of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, sponsored the Minnesota Nutrition Conference. The two-day event focused on advancing sustainable production of beef, dairy, poultry and swine through research-based knowledge. A Hamlet Protein team attended the conference to exchange insights on the latest developments in animal nutrition with nutritionists and academics.

The annual Minnesota Nutrition Conference celebrated its 84th anniversary and has, over time, become a reference event for the industry. The annual event is presented by the Department of Animal Science, University of Minnesota, and University of Minnesota Extension.

Hamlet Protein, headquartered in Denmark, has a production site in Findlay, Ohio, from where it services the North American market. With local technical and commercial staff, the company has participated in the market development for vegetable protein specialties over the years and managed to obtain a leadership position in young animal nutrition.

“We are proud to be sponsoring the Minnesota Nutrition Conference, as their focus on providing insights in the latest research on animal nutrition aligns with our core values on knowledge sharing. We strongly believe that sharing insights, and truly listening to the challenges producers face in today’s market, provides a platform for improvement. We do so in the field, and in conferences like these, and that is how we ultimately create value for our customers,” said Hamlet Protein VP Sales & Regional Director NCA Grady Fain.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglets, poultry, and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of its own sales offices and distributors. Find out more here.

Source: Hamlet Protein NCA