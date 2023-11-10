Hamlet Protein, global supplier of specialty ingredients for young animal nutrition, presented its most recent research on protein kinetics of soy-based ingredients at the 20th edition of the Amena congress in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The multiday event, co-sponsored by Hamlet Protein, took place Oct. 24–27 and attracted industry professionals and academia from all over the world.

The Mexican Society of Nutritionists (Amena) is focused on creating a platform for knowledge-sharing on animal nutrition, animal production and related topics. Its biannual event gathered industry professionals and researchers for a broad range of presentations and interactive discussions.

Megan Bible, Ph.D. in swine nutrition, and Jose Luis Laparra, technical sales manager, attended the event on behalf of Hamlet Protein. Bible presented the company’s latest finding on protein kinetics. “Recent groundbreaking research on protein kinetics shows that Hamlet Protein had the highest protein hydrolyzation rate when compared to other soy-based ingredients,” Bible said.

“The event provided Jose Luis and me a great opportunity to discuss with producers on how protein kinetics impact animal performance, and how Hamlet Protein can help drive that performance with our patented specialty ingredients” said Bible.

“Mexico is a target market for Hamlet Protein and sponsoring the AMENA conference [was] an obvious choice for us. AMENA is all about knowledge sharing, which aligns with our company strategy of creating value through knowledge. Bringing new research data to such an esteemed audience is really exciting and allowed us to learn more about the challenges of Mexican producers,” said Hamlet Protein CEO Erik Visser.

Hamlet Protein produces soy-based protein ingredients for young piglet, poultry, and cattle feed at two production plants in Denmark and the U.S. Hamlet Protein services customers around the world through a network of its own sales offices and distributors. Find out more here.

Source: Hamlet Protein