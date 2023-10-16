Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces a 20-restaurant agreement with Mark Justice, which will expand the brand’s footprint into Nevada. The Texas-based restaurant group is recognized for its Baja-style fare with 138 franchise and corporate-owned locations in 19 states.

In addition to Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Justice owns and operates IHOP restaurants in eight states through the restaurant management company Mr. Stax Inc. Notably, Justice is the first IHOP franchisee to enter into a franchise agreement with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop after its acquisition by Dine Brands in 2022.

“Mark is a highly qualified and experienced restaurant operator, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop family,” said Paul Damico, president of Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “His experience with successfully operating and scaling restaurant brands is exactly what we are looking for in a franchisee, and we know he will maintain the integrity of the brand and Fuzzy’s culture.”

Justice was introduced to the concept at a Dine Brands conference in Washington D.C., where he had the opportunity to meet Damico.

“After speaking with Paul, I was immediately impressed by his passion and enthusiasm for Fuzzy’s Taco Shop,” said Mark Justice, COO of Mr. Stax Inc. “After spending time with him and learning more about the brand, it became clear to me what a unique opportunity Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers and knew it would complement our existing portfolio nicely.”

Justice said, “I was also attracted to the flexible footprint that Fuzzy’s Taco Shop offers operators. Each location is uniquely tailored to the market and real estate opportunity creating a true neighborhood feel as soon as you step foot into a restaurant.”

Justice is eyeing Las Vegas for his first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop location, with expansion into other markets in Nevada over the next seven years.

Justice said, “As a Las Vegas resident I feel very excited to bring Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to the community. The versatility of the concept appeals to guests from young families to third shift workers and everyone in between.”

For more information on franchising opportunities with Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, visit here.

Source: Fuzzy's Taco Shop