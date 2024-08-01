Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is launching two limited-time creations: the Hot Honey Chicken Taco and Hot Honey Chicken Salad. Available through Sept. 8, 2024, these menu innovations will bring a blend of sweet heat and fresh flavors to Fuzzy’s lineup. Fuzzy’s is also rolling out the Hot Fuzzy’s Taco Trio, featuring the Hot Honey Chicken Taco and two of their classic OG Tacos.

The new Hot Honey creations:

Hot Honey Chicken Taco: Crispy chicken tenders topped with hot honey butter, peach pico de gallo, shredded cabbage, feta and cilantro, all wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Hot Honey Chicken Salad: A bed of salad greens topped with crispy chicken tenders drizzled with hot honey butter, peach pico de gallo, fresh avocado, pickled red onions, feta and cilantro, served with ranch dressing on the side.

“Our new Hot Honey Chicken Taco and Salad are perfect for those seeking to explore bold new flavors, crafted the Fuzzy’s way,” said Chef Daniel Camp, director of culinary at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop. “We’re celebrating hot honey with our own unique twist. The juicy, crispy chicken with sweet and spicy hot honey butter, combined with fresh, vibrant ingredients, really brings out the best flavors of summer. This is a heat we know our guests will love.”

Patrick Kirk, chief marketing officer at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, said, “We’re excited to introduce the Hot Fuzzy’s Taco Trio which gives our guests the chance to discover our latest taco innovation while enjoying their favorites from our OG Taco lineup at a great price. Our OG Tacos are what made us famous in the first place and this new taco is truly special.”

Source: Fuzzy's Taco Shop