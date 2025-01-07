The International Production & Processing Expo is the world's largest annual poultry and egg, meat, and animal food industry event of its kind. A wide range of domestic and international decision-makers attend this annual event to find solutions for their business, network with industry colleagues, and learn about the latest technological developments and issues facing the industry.

The 2025 IPPE already has 1,200+ exhibitors that will occupy more than 583,000+ square feet of exhibit space. The 2025 IPPE will offer timely and important information and an efficient way for producers and processors to find solutions to enhance their operations.

We look forward to being with you again at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Mark your calendar to join us Jan. 28 - 30, 2025. You will not want to miss this "must-attend" event for our industries!