Applebee’s is launching a new Honey Chicken & Bacon Skillet. The new offering features sliced grilled chicken breast topped with hot honey glaze, applewood-smoked bacon and parsley and served with sauteed mushroom and onions and waffle fries on a cast iron skillet.
“There’s nothing like Applebee’s delicious Sizzlin’ Skillets,” said Chef Shannon Johnson, vice president of culinary at Applebee’s. “Our NEW Hot Honey Chicken and Bacon Skillet is the perfect balance of heat and sweet married with the savory proteins our guests know and love ... ”
Source: Applebee's
