Dunkin’ is announcing a new lineup in partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey, featuring the Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich and more, available nationwide for a limited time. These offerings join the new menu additions from May 2024, including the Green Goddess Wrap.

The Hot Honey Bacon Sandwich features hot honey bacon, egg, and melted white cheddar cheese on a brioche bun, drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey. Also debuting are the Hot Honey Bacon Wake-Up Wrap and Hot Honey Snackin’ Bacon, marking Dunkin’s first new seasoned bacon flavor since 2019.

“As summer heats up, we’re excited to introduce these innovative flavors to our guests,” said Beth Turenne, vice president of category management at Dunkin’.

Source: Dunkin'