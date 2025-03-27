Subway debuts two meat-loaded sandwiches with hot honey

Subway is introducing Hot Honey sauce and offering two new sandwiches. Subway's latest sauce innovation features natural honey with cayenne and habanero pepper powder and spices like garlic, onion and cloves.

The two new subs from Subway include the Hot Honey Pepperoni, featuring pepperoni with provolone and lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on Artisan Italian bread, all drizzled with hot honey sauce, and the Hot Honey Chicken sandwich, featuring rotisserie-style chicken and Monterey Cheddar, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions on Artisan Italian bread. The sub features a duo of Hot Honey sauce and Creamy Sriracha and is finished with SubKrunch, a crispy sandwich topping exclusive to Subway.

"Subway's signature sauces have become as popular as the footlong itself, elevating our freshly sliced meats and vegetables with bold and beloved flavors," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president, culinary and innovation at Subway. "Our fans know we're the sub sauce experts, which is why we're putting a Subway twist on a hot culinary trend, combining sweet honey with hot pepper and a savory blend of spices."

Source: Subway Restaurants