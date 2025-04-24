Land O’Frost introduces lunch meats with hot honey flavor

Specialty meat producer Land O’Frost is launching Hot Honey Chicken Breast and Hot Honey Ham. This launch makes Land O’Frost the first national lunch meat brand to bring the hot honey trend to the packaged lunch meat aisle.

Hot Honey Chicken Breast and Hot Honey Ham. Photo credit: Land O'Frost







Naturally flavored with hot honey and real hardwood smoked, these products combine honey with a kick of chili peppers.

The Hot Honey Chicken Breast and Ham flavors contain no byproducts or artificial flavors. Each package features at least eight grams of protein.

“Consumers are always looking for delicious new ways to bring flavor variety to their meals,” said Brandon Stephenson, senior brand manager, Land O’Frost. “We’re committed to offering them the flavors they enjoy with the quality they trust. Hot honey is a trend people love, and we’re proud to be the first national brand to offer that lunch meat option.”

Source: Land O’Frost