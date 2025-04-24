Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer ProductsPorkChickenDeli

Land O’Frost introduces lunch meats with hot honey flavor

Land O’Frost launches Hot Honey Chicken Breast and Hot Honey Ham.

By Industry News
Photo credit: Land O’Frost

April 24, 2025

Specialty meat producer Land O’Frost is launching Hot Honey Chicken Breast and Hot Honey Ham. This launch makes Land O’Frost the first national lunch meat brand to bring the hot honey trend to the packaged lunch meat aisle.

Naturally flavored with hot honey and real hardwood smoked, these products combine honey with a kick of chili peppers.

The Hot Honey Chicken Breast and Ham flavors contain no byproducts or artificial flavors. Each package features at least eight grams of protein.

“Consumers are always looking for delicious new ways to bring flavor variety to their meals,” said Brandon Stephenson, senior brand manager, Land O’Frost. “We’re committed to offering them the flavors they enjoy with the quality they trust. Hot honey is a trend people love, and we’re proud to be the first national brand to offer that lunch meat option.” 

Source: Land O’Frost

