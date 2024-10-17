Subway is unveiling a flavor never seen before on the Subway menu. Available for a limited time only, Subway's all-new Ghost Pepper Bread is its spiciest ever and brings the heat to every sub on the menu and in two all-new subs.

Subway's culinary team spent over a year working on this artisanal recipe that balances heat, crunch and flavor through bold seasoning and toppings. Ghost Pepper Bread is freshly prepared every day in restaurants nationwide by coating Artisan Italian bread dough in ghost pepper, habanero and paprika-seasoned panko breadcrumbs, before it is topped with Monterey cheddar cheese and jalapeno slices, then baked.

Spice-seeking Subway customers can put the fiery flavor of Ghost Pepper Bread to the test on two all-new sandwiches:

Spicy Nacho Steak: A remix of the Spicy Nacho Chicken that debuted earlier this summer, this sub smothers sliced steak in creamy cheddar cheese sauce before it is topped with green peppers, red onion, spicy jalapenos and SubKrunch – Subway's new crunchy sandwich topping – and finished with a drizzle of creamy sriracha.

Fiery Meatball: In this spicy twist on Subway's meatball sub, Ghost Pepper Bread cranks up the savory flavors of pepperoni, meatballs and pepper Jack cheese with extra jalapenos, creamy sriracha sauce and parmesan cheese.

"It's been three years since Subway added a new sub bread to our menu, so we wanted to surprise our guests with something unexpected and capable of elevating every sub on our menu," said Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway. "Spicy food is wildly popular, and our guests have told us they are craving more spice on our menu. Subway's new Ghost Pepper Bread opens up so many delicious possibilities to try, whether you are looking for a hearty kick on your favorite sandwich or maximum heat from our spiciest subs yet."

The introduction of Ghost Pepper Bread continues a year of menu updates for Subway, unveiling new flavors, menu items and ingredients to satisfy sweet, savory and now spicy cravings.

Source: Subway Restaurants