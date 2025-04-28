Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to open first California location

Fast-casual restaurant brand Fuzzy's taco Shop is making its debut in California with a location in Barstow, scheduled to April 28, 2025.

This marks the brand’s first foray into the California market, bringing its signature tacos and laid-back vibe to the West Coast.

Grand opening promotions a the Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Barstow location include free tacos for a year for the first 50 guests in line on opening day.

Owned and operated by the Soleimani Group, a multi-unit franchisee group with more than 30 IHOP locations, the Barstow restaurant is positioned on a high-traffic highway that serves as a gateway for travelers heading to Los Angeles, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon.

“We are thrilled to introduce Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to California,” said Sam Soleimani, president and CEO of Soleimani Group. “Barstow is a dynamic market with a constant flow of travelers and a strong local community. We believe Fuzzy’s fresh flavors and relaxed atmosphere will resonate here, and we look forward to growing the brand in this region.”

Source: Fuzzy's Taco Shop