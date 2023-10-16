Swaggerty's Farm earns AA+ Certification, the highest rating possible, in BRCGS Global Food Safety standards. Previously earning the highest scores of A and AA, the new highest rating of AA+ comes after an unannounced audit early this fall, making this the 11th year in a row Swaggerty's Farm scores the highest rating possible.

"This year's score validates our commitment to a culture of food safety and continuous improvement, rooted within the GFSI audit scheme standards," said Swaggerty's Farm Food Safety and Quality Control Manager, Paula McGee-Davis. "I'm so proud of our team. Earning the highest grade possible with the newest version of food safety requirements is a testament to how our facility operates daily."

BRCGS is an authority that has set the benchmark in global food safety standards for over 25 years. Continuously evolving, their newest edition is Version 9. According to BRCGS, "The standard has constantly evolved to protect the consumer. It was the first standard to be GFSI benchmarked, as well as introduce food safety culture requirements, define food fraud, and reduce audit burden through additional modules."

Swaggety's Farm has been committed to excellence since 1930. "Our food safety culture starts at the top, and the Swaggerty family leads by example; their commitment to quality is unwavering," said Swaggerty's Farm COO Jon Amidei. "We're a family-owned company founded on a family recipe and process. Still being family-owned allows our company to maintain our high-quality standards and keep that processes intact."

Source: Swaggerty's Farm