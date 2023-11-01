CJ Foods, a business unit of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, announced that it has appointed Stephan Czypionka, former global vice president of marketing performance at The Coca-Cola Co., as the new global chief marketing officer.

With a career spanning over two decades, Czypionka brings a wealth of marketing expertise to CJ's rapidly expanding global food business.

Czypionka's extensive marketing career began in 2000 with Orange Austria, and he subsequently joined The Coca-Cola Co. in 2005, where he held various marketing leadership roles across diverse markets in Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America.

"I am excited to have Stephan as part of our global leadership team. His extensive marketing experience in marketing strategy, brand building, campaign execution and marketing performance management will be instrumental in enhancing our global brand building and marketing capabilities. I look forward to the impact that he will have working with our regional marketing teams," said Minsok Pak, CEO of CJ Foods.

In his previous role at The Coca-Cola Co., Czypionka redefined the company's marketing performance metrics in over 250 markets. By introducing a globally standardized measurement suite, he established a more data-driven and effective global marketing organization. Czypionka has also proven himself an insightful strategist by winning back major markets during his multiple leadership roles worldwide. Notably, in the Philippines, he revitalized the brands by reconnecting with a key demographic, orchestrating a successful turnaround, ultimately making it one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

Czypionka graduated from University of Vienna in Austria and earned his Master of Business Administration from Polytechnic University of Madrid in Spain.

Source: CJ CheilJedang