The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is joining the American Feed Industry Association, Pet Food Institute and North American Renderers Association at the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo for an in-depth, behind-the-scenes discussion of how policy decisions are made, how the agency works with countries to create health certificates and more.

The “USDA-APHIS A Dialogue and Digest” education program will provide attendees an opportunity to hear directly from APHIS headquarters and field staff, who will cover a wide range of topics. Options will be provided for small group interactions with APHIS staff.

“We are excited that APHIS is partnering with us again at IPPE. Now is the chance for members to learn from APHIS about how policy decisions within the agency are made,” said Mallory Gaines, AFIA’s director of market access and multilateral affairs. “How does APHIS engage with foreign governments? How are health certificate agreements negotiated? These are questions we are asked, and I hope this information can help members plan their export initiatives. Join us and take the opportunity to not only learn about policy, but to network with APHIS staff too.”

Online registration for IPPE and the USDA-APHIS program is now open. The educational program runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Jan. 31, 2024. Interested individuals are encouraged to register before Jan. 12 to receive the early-bird rate of $270. After that, the registration is $350.

Members of the AFIA, PFI and NARA should contact their representatives for a discount coupon to attend at the member rate. The coupon code must be implemented before purchase, as no reimbursements can be given. AFIA members can contact register@afia.org for the coupon code information.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY