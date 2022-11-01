The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that registration is now open for the 99th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum (AOF), USDA’s largest and premier annual event. The two-day event will be held in-person at the Crystal City Gateway Marriott on February 23-24, 2023, and all sessions will be livestreamed on a virtual platform.

The 2023 forum will feature a keynote address by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, a presentation on the 2023 agricultural economy by USDA’s Chief Economist Seth Meyer, a plenary panel of distinguished guest speakers, and 30 breakout sessions organized by agencies across USDA and covering a range of timely issues impacting the agriculture and food sector.

More than one hundred government, industry, and academic leaders will share insights on a wide array of topics including commodity and food price outlooks, U.S. and global agricultural trade developments, supply chain disruptions, and innovations to mitigate impacts of climate change.

Participants can attend the Agricultural Outlook Forum in person or virtually. Registration is required for both virtual and in-person attendance. There is no cost to attend the forum virtually.

To view the 2023 forum program and register, visit the USDA Agricultural Outlook Forum website.

Source: USDA