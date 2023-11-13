Impossible Foods’ Impossible Beef Lite is receiving certification from the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Food Certification Program. Following a rigorous review process, Beef Lite is now among a cohort of products that meet the American Heart Association’s science-based nutrition criteria for heart-healthy foods. Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

Health is a major driver behind consumer purchasing decisions, with 84% of grocery shoppers ranking health and wellness as an important consideration. However, it can be hard to discern which products are truly nutritious in increasingly crowded grocery aisles. The American Heart Association –– a voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all –– developed the Heart-Check Mark to cut through the noise and serve as an easy identifier for consumers looking to make health-conscious choices.

The American Heart Association recommends that consumers limit saturated fats and eliminate trans fats in their diets in order to reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, like heart disease and stroke. Beef Lite excels in this respect due to its low saturated fat content and 0 grams of trans fat. Beef Lite also has 75% less saturated fat than lean 90/10 ground beef from animals and no cholesterol. The leaner beef-from-plants product also contains 21 grams protein and is a source of fiber, iron, B vitamins, zinc and potassium. Beef Lite contains 6 grams of total fat per serving

“Earning this certification from the American Heart Association is a really important milestone for both Impossible Foods and the rest of the plant-based meat category,” said Peter McGuinness, CEO and president at Impossible Foods. “Nutrition is a core priority for all of our products, but Beef Lite was designed specifically to appeal to consumers who are even more health-conscious. As more and more consumers are seeking to make choices that are better for themselves and for the environment, we need to make sure they understand the holistic benefits of meat from plants. The Heart-Check Mark is an important validator and we’ll wear it proudly.”

In addition to its nutrition credentials, Beef Lite tastes and cooks like lean ground animal beef and makes for a flavorful, high-protein addition to numerous dishes. Like all Impossible Beef products, Beef Lite provides a reduced environmental footprint in the areas of land use, water consumption and greenhouse gas emissions, according to Impossible Foods Life Cycle Assessment of Impossible Beef Lite.

Beef Lite complements the rest of Impossible’s selection of plant-based beef, chicken, pork and sausage products. All Impossible core meat products, including Beef Lite, contain 0 grams of trans fat, 0 milligrams of cholesterol and almost no added sugar. And, because Impossible products are made from plants, they contain no animal hormones or antibiotics.

Source: Impossible Foods