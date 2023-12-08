On Dec. 16, Impossible Foods will debut an exclusive sneak preview of its latest meat-from-plants innovation — Impossible Beef Hot Dogs — for one day only in New York City from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The giveaway marks the first taste of Impossible’s newest product, which promises a fresh but familiar take on the classic American hot dog and is set to launch in restaurants and grocery stores in 2024. The links offer a similar cooking and sensory experience to traditional animal beef hot dogs, but are made with high-quality ingredients derived from plants.

Impossible Hot Dogs outperform the animal on several key nutritional metrics: they contain 50% less total and saturated fat than a leading brand of animal beef hot dog served in restaurants, in addition to featuring 12 grams of protein and zero milligrams of cholesterol. The franks also contain no added or synthetic nitrates or nitrites, instead using only those naturally occurring in cultured celery powder.

“Hot dogs are an undeniably classic part of American culture and not to mention, they’re a burger’s best friend. It's long been a priority to add them to our product portfolio,” said Peter McGuinness, CEO and president of Impossible Foods. “Our adaptation replicates that quintessential hot dog taste, while offering consumers a nutrient-dense product that’s better for the planet. We want people to see that there’s really no compromise when you choose Impossible products. It’s as easy as throwing an Impossible Hot Dog on the grill – right next to an Impossible Burger.”

Because they’re made from plants, Impossible Hot Dogs account for 84% less greenhouse gas emissions, 77% less water and 83% less land than an animal beef hot dog, according to Impossible Beef Hot Dogs U.S. LCA (2023).

Impossible Hot Dogs mark the seventh new product to be released by Impossible in the last 12 months. Earlier in 2023, the company doubled down on its beef-from-plants portfolio with the Impossible Indulgent Burger — a gourmet patty that recently rolled out across Ruby Tuesdays nationwide — and Impossible Beef Lite, a heart-healthy, plant-based take on lean beef. Impossible also expanded its chicken-from-plants portfolio with new offerings like Impossible Spicy Chicken Nuggets & Patties and Impossible Chicken Tenders.

Source: Impossible Foods