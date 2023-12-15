A new resource outlines best practices for the U.S. sheep industry to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The resource summarizes findings in an Environmental Footprint Study by Michigan State University.

Many of the suggested practices align with the Lamb Crop Best Practices developed to improve on-farm productivity and profitability. Reducing lamb loss, breeding ewes earlier and employing optimal nutrition practices are all areas where producers can maximize productivity while reducing GHG emissions.

“It’s encouraging that producers can implement sound practices that have been proven to help with productivity while reducing our environmental footprint,” said ALB Chairman Peter Camino. “US sheep producers have long been stewards of the land, but seeing strategies that make sense for both productivity and sustainability is encouraging.”

Additional strategies to minimize GHG emissions include:

Proper fertilizer use.

Improved manure management.

The use of renewable resources.

Adopting new grazing opportunities.

The full report and the summary are available to download on the LambBoard.com website or by emailing rae@americanlamb.com.

Source: American Lamb Board