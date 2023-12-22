Hormel Foods Corp., a Fortune 500 global branded food company, has been named one of America's Best Run Companies on the 2023 Management Top 250 list compiled by the Drucker Institute and published annually by The Wall Street Journal. The Management Top 250 List recognizes companies for their performance in five categories, including customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's best-run companies," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board and president and CEO at Hormel Foods. "I am proud of the work that our 20,000 team members around the world do every day to create quality food for our customers, consumers and communities, but also to address critical issues such as sustainability, hunger and education."

Most recently, Hormel Foods received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023 Corporate Equality Index, and throughout 2023, Hormel Foods has received numerous awards and accolades, including:

Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America.

Newsweek's Greatest Workplaces in America.

Fortune's Most Admired Companies globally.

U.S. News & World Report's Best Companies to Work for in America.

The Drucker Institute Management Top 250 List is comprised of U.S. companies whose shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq Stock Market, and which meet criteria related to their value and prominence. The ranking is based on a holistic measure of corporate effectiveness developed by the Drucker Institute, a unit of Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, Calif. Effectiveness is defined as "doing the right things well."

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.