Fortifi Food Processing Solutions has acquired Nothum Food Processing Systems, a designer and manufacturer of batter, tempura, breading and frying lines primarily for protein processing.

"Nothum provides innovative, high-quality equipment backed by strong customer service," said Massimo Bizzi, chief executive officer of Fortifi. "Thanks to Nothum's technology leadership, this acquisition expands Fortifi’s advanced processing offerings and allows us to continue serving our customers with excellence."

Founded in 1971, Nothum is based in Springfield, Mo., and serves the poultry, seafood and alternative protein markets. Nothum joins Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH and other brands within Fortifi’s portfolio of food processing and automation solutions.

"The Nothum family and team are extremely excited to join Fortifi," said Robert Nothum, president of Nothum Food Processing Systems. "We are eager to expand our reach and continue to create outstanding food processing equipment as part of the Fortifi family."

All Nothum employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides employees the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

Baird served as the exclusive financial advisor to Fortifi in connection with its acquisition of Nothum. William Blair acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Nothum.

Source: Fortifi Food Processing Solutions