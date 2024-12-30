Duravant LLC, a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, has acquired POSS Design Limited, a manufacturer of protein processing solutions headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario, Canada. POSS designs and builds mechanical separation equipment, ancillary products and turnkey systems that maximize recoverable protein yields for high-volume processors of beef, pork, chicken, turkey and other meats.

POSS represents a strategic acquisition for Duravant as the company expands its investments in the rapidly growing protein sector. The products and services offered by POSS are complementary and enhance Duravant’s capabilities to offer integrated automation solutions.

“We are excited to welcome POSS to the Duravant family,” said Mike Kachmer, chairman and CEO of Duravant. “Our partnership with POSS is a major step forward in our commitment to staying at the forefront of the protein industry, and we are excited about the new opportunities it will create for our customers and partners."

Since 1978, POSS has been designing and building separating solutions that increase throughput, minimize waste, and target the growing capacity and efficiency needs of processors. Exclusively specializing in mechanical separation technology, POSS has a broad range of products that provide custom solutions for a wide range of processing capacities.

“We are thrilled to partner with Duravant as we embark on this new phase of growth,” said Ken Gulak, president of POSS. “Their global reach and advanced aftermarket capabilities through Duravant Lifecycle Services will allow us to expand into new markets and enhance the service we provide to our valued customers. We also are excited to collaborate with other Duravant operating companies such as Foodmate, Marelec, Henneken and Marlen.”

Source: Duravant LLC