Processors are looking to increase labor efforts, maximize worker safety, optimize operational efficiency and ensure product integrity. Automation can fulfill all of these producer needs. But where should you start? For processors looking to automate, Soft Robotics, Dorner and BAK Food Equipment offered their robotics and automation technology insights.

The strenuous labor market has impacted every segment of the protein industry. To combat ongoing labor issues, producers can utilize automation systems. Food processing equipment distributor BAK Food Equipment encourages processors to utilize automation technology, noting that the equipment can help processors optimize labor from their established workforce.

“Additionally, we find that automation increases job satisfaction levels by reducing or eliminating the dull and dangerous tasks in food processing facilities,” said Zack Olson, manager growth strategy & innovation, BAK Food Equipment.

“There may be no industry impacted by the ongoing labor shortage over the past few years more than food handling,” Lindsey Muchka, director of marketing at Dorner, said. “As such, we have seen a greater interest from food manufacturers in exploring new options to automate their processing, packaging, and end-of-line operations to confront their labor shortages head-on.”

Conveyor systems can benefit producers’ efficiency and throughput, but manufacturer Dorner noted how essential integration is to conveyor systems. “The main role of conveyors in automated and robotic systems is to properly orientate products to be successfully handed off to the next operation,” Muchka said. “Conveyor systems that fall short in that role negatively impact both the front and back ends of that line, greatly slowing the entire process.”

To ensure worker safety with automated systems, Dorner recommended instituting concrete operational procedures, in addition to completing adequate employee training. “This education should not only occur for new hires,” Muchka said. “Rather, it should be a part of ongoing training and education, allowing companies to refresh procedures to ensure worker and equipment safety.”

Conveyors can improve processors’ production processes by optimizing food safety. Dorner said that conveyor systems can reduce contamination, but producers must pay attention to what kind of conveyor systems they are using. “It's a common misconception that all stainless steel conveyors are sanitary – this is simply not true in some cases,” Muchka said.” If producers are looking for a truly sanitized conveyor system, Muchka said to pay attention to the system’s initial design.

With a recent rise in food recalls, automation technology offers a way to ensure risk reduction. “Food-safe and hygienic automation technologies drastically reduce the risk of expensive food recalls by eliminating the risk of human-introduced pathogens in the processing line,” said Austin Harvey, VP of product and marketing at Soft Robotics.

Soft Robotics, a technology company, said AI-enabled vision systems can greatly benefit protein producers, as the technology can increase producer profitability. “Combining inspection with picking enables food processors to reduce end-of-line rework, thus increasing yield and overall profitability,” Harvey said. He noted that automation can also optimize worker safety, as automation equipment can allow employees to spread out more in the production space.

Olson noted how important equipment design is to reducing downtime. From managing equipment malfunctions, cleaning/sanitation maintenance to labor issues, high-quality automation technology can drastically improve a plant’s operational efficiency.

For producers looking to get into automated systems, Harvey recommended first examining “low-hanging fruit,” like a mostly structured task. “Primary packaging is another great area to focus automation efforts because finding reliable labor combined with the risk of human-introduced pathogens to the processing line is significant and costly,” he said.

BAK Food Equipment recommends finding a trusted partner who deeply understands the business.

“For processors who have a tighter budget or are just starting with automation, we recommend starting with a single piece of equipment, usually a mixer or injector are a good place to start for many,” Olson said. “These can be a lower investment to start automating but they have big paybacks.”

Looking to the future, Dorner sees plenty of potential for automated conveyor systems, particularly for AI, machine learning, as well as AI-driven predictive maintenance. “Furthermore, collaborative robots, or cobots, are integrated into conveyor systems to work alongside human operators, enhancing productivity and flexibility,” Muchka said. “This collaborative approach combines the strengths of automation and human intuition, creating a synergy that drives innovation.”

Though high prices could impact meat and poultry processors’ demand for conveyor equipment in the coming year, Dorner sees a potential resilience for demand. “Meat and poultry processors may seek to improve efficiency and streamline operations to offset the increased costs due to high meat prices,” Muchka said.

BAK Food Equipment predicts increased demand for food processing equipment due to continued labor challenges. “Not only does automation help processors produce more with less, but it also can reduce their operational costs overall,” Olson said. The company also predicts greater precision capabilities for automation equipment in the future, as well as increased interconnectivity between equipment from different suppliers to ensure end-to-end automation for food processing.

Harvey noted that, at this point, automation is essential. “Regardless of budget, investing in automation is critical to the stability of any operation. Start small, find a quick win, and expand from there,” he said. “Once you prove a concept, there are many financing options to help offset the capital expenditure risk that many decision makers balk at.”