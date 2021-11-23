NCC Automated Systems has bolstered their team with the recent addition of Christina Caccamo to their team in the role of business development manager.

Caccamo is a focused business development manager with several years of success in national account management. With proven expertise in building key relationships, devising innovative business-to-business customer-centric solutions, and aggressively expanding market share, Caccamo is a strong addition to the NCC team. She brings a unique combination of experience in government, life sciences, and industrial automation.

She has spent time with several major packaging and automation companies including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Yaskawa and Kuka. As Business Development Manager at NCC, Caccamo will be responsible for new business development, key account management, and OEM relationship growth and development.

“Christina brings unique, dynamic professional experience to the table, and we’re thrilled to have her join the team,” said Tom Luft, director of sales and applications engineering at NCC. “Her proven track record of success in business development and management precedes her, and we look forward to continued growth for NCC with her on our team.”

Source: NCC Automated Systems



