RWS Facility Services (RWS), a full-service facilities management services company, has appointed Karen Carus to the role of business development manager for the company’s Facility Managed Services business unit. In her new role, Carus will work to increase the company’s national footprint of facility services clients, providing support services to manufacturing, distribution, pharmaceutical, and commercial office partners, as well as expanding services to the existing RWS client base.

Carus brings to RWS more than 15 years of experience in national account development within the manufacturing, distribution, and retail verticals. Prior to joining RWS, she held the position of business development manager for the technology and manufacturing division of ABM Industries, a provider of facility services to a variety of commercial properties across the U.S.

“Karen's vast experience in successfully growing the sales and service operations of multiple service companies makes her an optimal fit for RWS as we continue to expand our full-service platform,” said Tom LaMartina, vice president, RWS Facility Managed Services. “We are excited to have someone with such proven expertise join our Facility Managed Services team.”

Source: RWS Facility Services



