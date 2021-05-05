RWS Facility Services (RWS), a provider of comprehensive managed facility services, announced it has appointed Tom LaMartina to the role of vice president of facility managed services. In this role, LaMartina will be responsible for overseeing the RWS sales and service organization that provides support services to facilities in manufacturing, distribution, pharma and commercial offices in the company’s growing national footprint of facility services clients.

LaMartina joins RWS after seven years at ISS Facility Services, most recently as senior vice president for the Specialized Services Division. He previously spent ten years as senior vice president of ABM’s Southeastern region engineering and facilities division and seven years as the Northeastern regional vice president for Schindler Elevator.

“Tom brings to RWS his vast experience in successfully managing the sales and service operations of several billion-dollar facility service companies. He has an impressive track record of increasing revenue and profitability in all his roles, which makes him an optimal fit for RWS as we continue to expand our facility managed services,” said Anthony Dilenno, president and CEO of RWS. “We are excited to welcome him to RWS.”

For more information, visit www.rwsfacilityservices.com.