Fortifi Food Processing Solutions, a global company that provides automated food processing equipment and services, has added Softvic S.A. doing business as Kais Software of Barcelona, Spain, to its global family of companies. Kais is a developer of proprietary ERP, Manufacturing Execution Systems, and Manufacturing Operations Management systems.

"Kais technologies excel in many industrial sectors and especially in food processing sectors, such as protein, agricultural products, fish, frozen and prepared foods," said Massimo Bizzi, chief executive officer of Fortifi. "We see strong alignment with Frontmatec Control Systems and valuable opportunities to expand our offerings in this area.”

Focused on automation and digitization, the modular configuration and design of Kais software provides additional flexibility to adapt to individual customer needs. The Kais system for the food industry integrates seamlessly with existing production lines, ensuring automatic order execution and providing users with decision-making tools. Kais joins Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec, MHM Automation, REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, LIMA, Nothum and other brands within Fortifi's portfolio of food processing and automation solutions.

“We are excited to join the Fortifi family to strengthen our innovation capabilities and continue offering the latest digitization and automation technologies to our customers," said Joan Codinachs, chief executive officer of Kais. "Fortifi's scope and vision align perfectly with our commitment to compete globally and drive the digital transformation of the industry."

All Kais employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program, which provides employees with the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

Source: Fortifi Food Processing Solutions