Fortifi Food Processing Solutions, a platform of food-processing equipment and automation solutions, has completed its acquisition of REICH Thermoprozesstechnik GmbH, a provider of thermoprocessing systems for red meat, fish, poultry, pet food and other food markets.

"REICH leads the further processing industry in smoking and cooking systems," said Massimo Bizzi, chief executive officer of Fortifi. "This acquisition bolsters Fortifi's offerings across food processing and enables us to offer a more comprehensive solution to our customers."

REICH joins a platform that includes other brands such as Bettcher Industries, Frontmatec and MHM Automation. Operating in more than 15 countries spanning five continents, Fortifi provides a broad range of solutions across the food industry.

"All of us at REICH are delighted to join the Fortifi platform,” said Tobias Layer, chief executive officer of REICH. "We look forward to leveraging our shared commitment to customer service and innovation and drive continued growth for both businesses.”

In conjunction with the transaction, all REICH employees will join Fortifi’s broad-based ownership program that provides the opportunity to participate in the benefits of equity ownership.

