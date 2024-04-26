Shoreline Equity Partners LLC, a purpose-driven lower middle market private equity firm, has partnered with Prime Meats LLC. Headquartered in Duluth, Ga., Prime Meats is a value-added protein processor and distributor offering beef, poultry, pork, seafood and specialty products to independent restaurants, grocery stores and butcher shops, with a focus on Hispanic and traditional markets across 15 states. Since being founded by Norberto Sanchez in 1992, Prime Meats has grown to over 250 employees serving more than 4,200 customers. Prime Meats continues to grow rapidly through various organic initiatives and will also be seeking strategic acquisition opportunities across the country. Sanchez and the Prime Meats management team will continue to lead the company and maintain a meaningful ownership position moving forward in partnership with Shoreline.

Mike Hand, managing partner at Shoreline, said, "Norberto, Daniel, and the rest of the Prime Meats team have built a phenomenal business, and we are so grateful they selected Shoreline as their partner. We knew from our first conversation with the team that Prime Meats would be a great fit for Shoreline given the Company's impressive track record of growth and our experience in food distribution."

Ian Garland, principal at Shoreline, said, "Prime Meats has built an exceptional reputation for providing quality protein to the Hispanic community across the Southeast U.S. We are excited to partner with the Prime Meats team to execute on a multi-faceted growth plan which includes both organic initiatives and add-on acquisitions."

Sanchez, founder and chairman at Prime Meats, said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with Shoreline. For over 30 years, Prime Meats has been providing the highest quality service and product to our customers, and we are committed to providing the same high-touch service and best-in-class product offering. The future is very bright for Prime Meats in our new partnership with Shoreline."

Daniel Arcila, CEO at Prime Meats, said, "Shoreline's knowledge and experience in food distribution is second to none and will allow us to meaningfully expand our operations and footprint across the U.S. Shoreline shares our vision for the exciting future of Prime Meats, and we are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with their team."

The transaction for Shoreline was led by Mike Hand, managing partner, Ian Garland, principal, Mike Mancini, senior associate, and Michael Berry, associate. Senior financing for the transaction was provided by NXT Capital. Deloitte Corporate Finance served as the exclusive financial advisor to Prime Meats in the transaction.

Source: Shoreline Equity Partners