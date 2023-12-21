Heartwood Partners IV, LP is announcing it completed a majority investment in Bush Brothers Provision Co. on July 7, 2023.

Bush Brothers is a fifth-generation family-owned business, and the owners retained a meaningful investment in the company. "We are tremendously excited about our partnership with Heartwood Partners and look forward to working together on our next chapter of growth. We feel that their unique focus on establishing a strong balance sheet and their experience scaling businesses will enable us to substantially accelerate our growth plans. It is clear that Heartwood understands what makes Bush Brothers unique in our industry and supports our commitment to unrelenting service for customers and the preservation of our family business culture," said Curtis Bush, president and fifth-generation owner.

The company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Fla., and provides premium protein products to a customer base of fine-dining restaurants, hotels, country clubs, mega yachts, and private chefs in Florida and the Caribbean.

"Bush Brothers has leveraged almost 100 years of experience in the protein industry to become the distribution partner of choice for some of the most demanding fine-dining customers in Florida and the Caribbean," said Ed Tan, partner, Heartwood Partners. "We are eager to invest in the Company's future growth by partnering with management to rapidly increase production capacity so that Bush Brothers can offer more products to their existing customers and to present the Company's highly successful business model to more customers throughout Florida and beyond."

Source: Heartwood Partners