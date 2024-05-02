The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert due to concerns of raw pork chorizo products that may be contaminated with a foreign material, specifically hard plastic and metal.

FSIS is issuing a public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The raw pork chorizo items were produced on Feb. 12, 2024. The following product is subject to the public health alert (view labels):

12-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing "LEAN apco BRAND MEATS ALL NATURAL PREMIUM CHORIZO" with the best-by date of 5/12/24.

The product bears the establishment number "EST. 602" inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was distributed to H-E-B grocery stores in Texas.

The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received a consumer complaint reporting that pieces of hard plastic and metal were found in the raw pork chorizo product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume them. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact David Roe, Operations Manager, San Antonio Packing Co. at 210-224-5441 or Operations@realchorizo.com.

Source: USDA FSIS