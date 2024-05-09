Legislative changes, export opportunities, taxes and technological advances all play a huge role in poultry companies' financial management. Combine these challenges with the daily activities involved in reporting and cybersecurity protections, and there results a very complex role for financial managers. USPOULTRY’s 2024 Financial Management Seminar, developed by poultry industry financial professionals, will provides necessary tools to help keep a company operating efficiently. This year’s seminar will be held June 26–28 at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort in Marco Island, Fla.

This year’s Financial Management Seminar topics include:

Leadership: Resiliency for Financial Managers.

Washington Review.

Tax Update.

Cybersecurity: Legal Ramifications/Evolving Technological Challenges.

Hedging Strategies.

There will also be Experience Sharing Sessions addressing Packers and Stockyards Reporting Compliance Best Practices; Accounting Reporting Tools and Trends; and Deferred Taxes/Current Tax Accrual. Attendees will leave with information on the latest challenges and trends affecting today’s economic environment.

The 2024 USPOULTRY Financial Management Seminar program planning committee:

TJ Boyle, Frost PLLC.

Sloan Clinton, Mountaire Corp. and program committee chair.

Ron Faircloth, Peco Foods Inc.

Gregory Finch, Claxton Poultry Farms.

Joey Long, Case Farms.

Kolby McEntire, Fieldale Farms Corp.

Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods Inc. and USPOULTRY immediate past chair.

Aaron Weaver, Butterball LLC.

USPOULTRY is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Up to 12 CPE credits may be awarded to seminar attendees. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit.

