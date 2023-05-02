Economic drivers, such as tax laws, technology, labor, consumer behavior and legislation, all present challenges to poultry and egg companies’ financial management. When combined with the daily activities required to recruit and retain accounting professionals and implement and maintain cyber security and internal controls, financial managers require the best information to make sound decisions for their company. USPOULTRY’s 2023 Financial Management Seminar, developed by poultry and egg industry financial professionals, offers insight and tools to help increase a company’s bottom line and confront the unique, complex issues a company faces. This year’s seminar will be held June 19–21 at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

“This year’s Financial Management Seminar will cover a variety of topics, including a Washington review, exports update, tax update, insurance trends and much more. Attendees will leave with information on the latest trends and with a financial understanding to help secure their company’s future and increase their bottom line,” said Mulham Shbeib, CFO for Mar-Jac Poultry, and program committee chairman.

The 2023 USPOULTRY Financial Management Seminar program planning committee included Sloan Clinton, Mountaire Corp., Stacey Crump, Pilgrim’s, Ron Faircloth, Peco Foods Inc., Greg Finch, Claxton Poultry Farms, Robert Gunther, Frost PLLC, Joey Long, Case Farms, Kolby McEntire, Fieldale Farms Corp., Jarod Morrison, Farbest Foods Inc. and USPOULTRY chairman, Mulham Shbeib, Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. and program committee chairman, and Abby Walden, Crider Foods.

Other agenda topics include:

Recruiting/Retaining Accounting Personnel… Managing a Changing Workforce

Cyber Security Best Practices

Sustainability

Economic Update

Understanding Live Accounting Principles

Challenges and Opportunities of a Successful Audit: An Auditors Perspective and One Company’s Perspective.

Experience sharing sessions will also be offered and will include topics such as:

Paperless HR / AP / Document Retention

Quality of Earnings Reports: What, Why, When

ERP Trends

Data Automation / Business Intelligence.

USPOULTRY is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Up to 12.5 CPE credits may be awarded to seminar attendees. State boards of accountancy have final authority on the acceptance of individual courses for CPE credit.

This is an opportunity to learn and network. To register, reserve a room and see the full agenda for the USPOULTRY Financial Management Seminar, click here or go to www.uspoultry.org.

Source: USPOULTRY