Hormel Foods Corp. has appointed Colleen Batcheler to the role of senior vice president, external affairs & general counsel.

In this role, Batcheler will oversee the organization's global legal and external affairs function, including corporate governance and securities, M&A, intellectual property, litigation, labor and employment, and legislative and regulatory affairs. She will report directly to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Colleen to Hormel Foods as our new general counsel. She has a wealth of experience both inside and outside the food space and will bring invaluable insights to our company," Snee said. "With her track record of success, she will play a pivotal role in driving the company forward and helping us achieve our ambitious goals."

Batcheler brings more than 25 years of legal expertise to Hormel Foods, including 16 years as a general counsel. Her extensive tenure as a general counsel equips her with a deep understanding of navigating complex legal landscapes.

Batcheler is an experienced public company general counsel and has a strong corporate securities and governance background. Prior to joining Hormel Foods, she served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Hertz, one of the largest global vehicle rental companies. During her tenure, her responsibilities included leadership of legal, compliance and government affairs.

Before joining Hertz, Batcheler served as executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary at Conagra Brands Inc. During her 16-year tenure with the organization, she helped transform the company from an international food conglomerate with a heavy focus on commodity businesses into a North America-focused pure play branded food company.

Batchelor earned her J.D. from Case Western Reserve School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the State University of New York College at Fredonia, New York. She also serves as an independent director of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. and serves on its nominating & governance committee.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.