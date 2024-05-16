GPM Investments LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp., a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States, is beginning to sell Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. Nathan’s Famous will be the company’s new supplier of 100% all-beef hot dogs at more than 450 locations.

This is a continuation of the company’s enhanced food program rollout, which aims to provide the best quality food at the best prices available. With this new offering, the company will elevate customers’ dining experience by adding a well-known product to its menu.

“We’re dedicated to offering our customers high-quality food options, and exclusively selling Nathan’s Famous allows us to take that commitment a step further,” said Arie Kotler, president & CEO of ARKO. “This enables us to stand by our key food pillars, which are relevant, delicious and easy to execute offerings. Paired with the upcoming summer season, we are eager to add this iconic hot dog to our menu, providing our customers with an appetizing and convenient option they’ll love.”

Starting May 15, 2024, these hot dogs are available for $1.99 each or two for $3.33 for enrolled fas REWARDS members at select locations under the company’s many brands, including E-Z Mart, fas mart, Pride and more.

Source: Arko Corp.