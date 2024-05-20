The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is updating the dollar limitations on the amount of meat and poultry a retail store can sell to hotels, restaurants and similar institutions without disqualifying itself for exemption from federal inspection requirements.

In accordance with FSIS' regulations, for calendar year 2024, the value for the retail dollar limitation for meat and meat products (including Siluriformes) is $100,900, and the value for the retail dollar limitation for poultry and poultry products is $74,200.

These dollar limitations will be effective on June 17, 2024. View the Federal Register notice for further information.

Source: USDA FSIS