The 85th edition of the American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers’ Exhibition is set for Aug. 1–3, 2024, at the CHI Health Center Omaha and Hilton Omaha in Nebraska. With the AAMP convention quickly approaching, attendees should know what to expect in Omaha. This year’s event will feature three activity options before the convention, various educational sessions, some product demos, a cured-meat competition, a large show floor and more.

The family-friendly event targets small and very small establishments in the meat and poultry business, whether new or established. Those interested in attending the show can preregister for the event before June 28, allowing them to skip the line at the show and pay a smaller fee.

Before the convention begins, attendees have three event options: They can visit three Nebraska processors in addition to one Nebraska supplier, including Wahoo Locker, Lincoln Premium Poultry and Oakland Processing. Or, attendees can visit the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a processing short course and demonstration. The third option is a spouse shopping tour through Omaha. All three of these event options cost $50 to attend.

On Aug. 1, speakers will cover topics including bold flavors, meal kits, company culture, software, emergency first aid and succession planning. Leading’s Meats kicks off the second day of the convention with “Bacon Me Crazy,” a bacon-centric informative session. Later that day, German Master Butcher Gunther Kuhle will show attendees how to make sausage like he does in his home of Bavaria.

On the show floor, attendees can check out over 330 booths, the largest in the show’s history. The floor will be open on Aug. 1 from 1-4:30 p.m., Aug. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Aug. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

One highlight of this year’s convention is the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Induction and Reception, set for Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. in the CHI Health Center. All convention attendees are welcome to attend the event.

Another highlight of this year’s show is the American Cured Meat Championships, a competitive cured-meat competition. Entrants will compete in 29 categories, including the featured category, Specialty Beef Product. In addition to the ACMC, university students will be able to participate in a cured-meat competition of their own.

The AAMP convention wraps up the evening of Aug. 3 with a Closing Banquet. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is scheduled to attend.