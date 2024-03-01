AAMP is returning to Omaha, Neb., for the 2024 show. The 85th American Convention of Meat Processors & Suppliers’ Exhibition will take place Aug. 1–3 at the CHI Health Center Omaha and Hilton Omaha.

This year’s convention includes three preconvention activities, more than a dozen educational sessions, a couple of product demos, a competitive cured-meat competition, the largest trade show floor in convention history and more. Registration for the convention and hotel reservations are both open.

The easiest way to make the most of the convention experience is to preregister for the event. Those who preregister online prior to June 28 can bypass the long line at the show and pay a reduced fee. Those with questions can contact aamp@aamp.com.

AAMP’s annual convention is geared toward processors of small and very small firms in the meat, poultry and food business: packers, processors, wholesalers, retailers, caterers, deli operators, home foodservice dealers and catalog marketers. It is a family-friendly event that has plenty to offer both veterans of the industry and newcomers to meat processing.

The activities begin on July 31 with three preconvention options for attendees. AAMP’s bus tour will take people on a tour of three Nebraska processors — Wahoo Locker (Wahoo), Lincoln Premium Poultry (Fremont) and Oakland Processing (Oakland) — and supplier International Spices (Fremont). AAMP will also offer a trip to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for a day-long processing short course and demonstration. The session, “Back to the Basics and Into the Future,” will integrate the fundamentals of meat processing as well as innovative cutting and processing techniques aimed at appealing to today’s modern consumers. Attendees who choose this option will watch demonstrations on beef cutting, pork cutting and marination, as well as sessions on bold burger ideas and deer processing tips. Additionally, a spouse tour will give people the opportunity to experience their day shopping in Omaha, featuring a trip to Bakers Candy and a tasting at Soaring Wings winery. All attendees on this trip must be 21 years old or older. Each of these trips requires a $50 ticket, and AAMP encourages people to preregister, as space is limited and will fill up quickly.

The convention will kick off Aug. 1 with keynote speaker Tom Oar of The History Channel show “Mountain Men.” Oar is also the uncle and namesake of AAMP President Tom Eickman.

AAMP has a full slate of speakers for the convention. Topics that will be covered this year include succession planning, bold flavors, meal kits, company culture, software and emergency first aid. Special demo sessions on Aug. 2 will focus on bacon and sausage production.

AAMP’s trade show floor has always been a place for processors to network, learn about new technologies and make purchases that will help their businesses. This year’s event will feature more than 330 booths, making it the largest trade show in AAMP’s history. AAMP encourages all attendees to take the time and check out all the aisles.

The AAMP Convention is more than a business-boosting experience. It is also a social event, with people coming from across the country and beyond to renew old friendships and meet new people. From a welcoming session on Wednesday night to the closing banquet on Saturday, attendees will have many opportunities to socialize. The Thursday night event, which requires a separate ticket, will take place at the Durham Museum.

During the convention, AAMP will also host the Meat Industry Hall of Fame Induction and Reception. It will take place Aug. 2 at 5 p.m. in the CHI Health Center, and all are welcome to attend. In previous years, MIHOF has inducted AAMP members like Ed Woods, Clarence Knebel and Gary Crane, as well as other notable figures from the meat industry.

An annual highlight of the convention is the American Cured Meat Championships (ACMC). The ACMC is the only national cured-meat competition of its kind across the entire United States. The product taking top marks in the competition will receive the “Clarence Knebel Best of Show Memorial Award.” The plant that competes the best overall throughout the entire ACMC will receive the “Cured Meats Excellence Award.” There are a total of 29 categories, including this year’s featured class, Specialty Beef Product. There will also be a university competition, where students can enter products into a special Cured Specialty Meat Products class and Braunschweiger class. For more information about the ACMC, visit https://www.aamp.com/acmc.

Source: American Association of Meat Processors