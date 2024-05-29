McCormick Grill Mates announces its new Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends, three spice blends designed to give grillers maximum layered flavor. To celebrate, consumers will have an opportunity to taste the new blends – Max's All Purpose Seasoning, Max's Xtra Coarse Seasoning and Max's Chimichurri Seasoning – at a Father's Day Butcher Shop Takeover featuring Max, and via an exclusive Crowd Cow Father's Day Gift Box.

Max Greb, aka Max The Meat Guy, is a content creator who shares his passion for cooking meats by offering tips and recipes to over 13 million fans across social media. The new line of the McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends, designed to be a one-stop-shop for the serious griller, are available on Shop.McCormick.com and at retailers nationwide with an MSRP of $5.99 each. Each features high-quality ingredients and offers the flexibility to be used individually or layered to easily build flavor.

"Layering flavors and textures is a technique I've always used to take my backyard cooking to the next level. I'm extremely excited to share this approach through the Grill Mates collaboration," said Greb. "We've developed three versatile blends that provide easy, next level flavor."

The new McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends line:

Max's All Purpose Seasoning: A coarse blend of salt, black pepper and garlic, this base layer is best on burgers and pan-seared steaks.

Max's Xtra Coarse Seasoning: Grillers can build bold flavor and texture with a blend of salt, black pepper, garlic, onion and aromatic spices like mustard seed, coriander and dill seed. This blend best complements roasted salmon and grilled chicken.

Max's Chimichurri Seasoning: Grillers can finish what comes off the grill with a blend of Sichuan pepper, oregano & crushed red pepper to add a layer of flavor and heat. Grillers can use all three blends for maximum effect or try this one alone in compound butter, chimichurri sauce or with chicken.

"Max's unique approach to grilling makes him a great partner for Grill Mates. We're excited to work with him to continue to bring the latest innovation to grillers nationwide," said Giovanna DiLegge, NA VP marketing at McCormick and Co. Inc. "We're celebrating the collab and grilling all summer long with our new blends, Father's Day Butcher Shop Takeover, and limited-edition Crowd Cow Father's Day Gift Box."

To celebrate the launch, Grill Mates will host a two-day takeover on June 7 and 8, 2024, at Dickson's Farmstand Meats, a local butchery located in the Chelsea Market at 75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011. This interactive shopping experience will be open to the public and free to attend.

At the event, fans will be able to mingle with Max The Meat Guy, learn how to select the best cuts of meat and shop the new McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends. Limited-time menu options from Dickson's will feature the seasoning blends while complementary cuts of meat, recipes and seasoning blends will be on hand for customers to take home, while supplies last.

To celebrate across the U.S., McCormick Grill Mates is also partnering with Crowd Cow, the largest marketplace of craft meat farms. They offer craft beef, pasture-raised chicken, heritage pork and sustainable seafood direct to doorsteps of grillers nationwide. Customers can select from three Father's Day boxes, each featuring the McCormick Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy All Purpose Seasoning Blend.

More information on the new Grill Mates x Max The Meat Guy Seasoning Blends, Butcher Shop Takeover and Crowd Cow Father's Day Gift Box is available here alongside Max's featured recipes.

Source: McCormick Grill Mates