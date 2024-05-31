The American Lamb Board is kicking off its new summer promotion highlighting American Lamb for grilling, smoking and outdoor entertaining. ALB is recruiting nine consumers from across the country who love to cook and entertain to host summer parties and compete in the Lambventure Grill-off.

Consumers can sign up to participate in one of three categories: “Patio Party Planner,” “Fit Foodie” or “Outdoor Adventurer.” If selected, applicants will throw a party for 10 of their friends in June 2024. Competitors will craft a lamb dish and menu, host a themed party and capture photos to be submitted to ALB for public voting starting July 1 on the americanlamb.com website. The party host with the most votes wins the grand prize Dream Culinary Prize Pack based on their party personality, valued at $1,000.

“The Lambventure Grill-off is a way to inspire consumers to grill and smoke American Lamb for summer gatherings,” said Jeff Ebert, ALB chairman. “After parties with nearly 100 people enjoying delicious grilled lamb recipes, the real exposure begins when the public views the recipes and party pictures and votes for their favorites.”

Source: American Lamb Board