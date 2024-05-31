The U.S. Department of Agriculture is taking several additional actions to ensure the health and viability of the nation’s livestock and poultry. In the two months since the initial detection of H5N1 in dairy cattle, USDA has worked quickly and in concert with its federal and state partners to better understand the virus and contain the disease and remains committed to seeking additional ways to collect the data needed to better understand and mitigate the risk created by this outbreak.

USDA is adding an additional $824 million in emergency funding from the Commodity Credit Corp. to bolster these efforts.

Source: USDA's APHIS