Wendy's is launching new Saucy Nuggs. These chicken nuggets are freshly tossed and sauced to create seven unique flavors and are served with a side of ranch or blue cheese dipping sauc.

Wendy's Saucy Nuggs hit restaurants nationwide starting June 10. But starting June 3, digital customers can be the first to get their hands on Wendy's new Saucy Nuggs by placing a digital order through the Wendy's app or website.

"This new innovation is all about providing a next-level culinary experience rooted in flavor," said John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation at The Wendy's Co. "We crafted four unique sauces to complement the Wendy's nugget experience and to provide fans with a variety of chicken options that meet their lifestyles and palettes. Whether fans want a bite-size snack or a full meal, we've got them covered with our new Saucy Nuggs."

Each Saucy Nuggs flavor is designed to complement Wendy's Crispy and Spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy's offers seven combinations of flavor — all available in a range of sizes including 4-, 6-, 10- or 20-piece:

Honey BBQ: This approachable sweet and tangy flavor has a subtle hint of honey.

Garlic Parm: A classic flavor that strikes the balance of garlic and parmesan without overwhelming the tastebuds.

Buffalo: This sauce has buttery undertones with a subtle touch of vinegar.

Spicy Honey BBQ: A spicy version of the Honey BBQ flavor.

Spicy Garlic Parm: Four types of roasted garlic are packed into this garlic parm sauce.

Spicy Buffalo: Wendy's Spicy Buffalo delivers an intense kick balanced by a subtle tang of vinegar.

Spicy Ghost Pepper: This sauce offers an intensely spicy experience with a lingering depth.

"Wendy's chicken nugget fandom is truly unrivaled, so it was only natural for us to level up our iconic Nuggs with even more flavor for our fans," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. chief marketing officer for The Wendy's Co. "Saucy Nuggs unlock even more opportunities for our brand to meet the needs of new and existing Wendy's fans."

Source: The Wendy's Co.