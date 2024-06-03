Mission-driven barbecue restaurant Sonny's BBQ is announcing the hiring of Kris Larson as vice president, franchise development. Larson brings with him a breadth of experience supporting franchised brands Bojangles, School of Rock, Ace Hardware, Dunkin' Brands and more. In his new role, Larson will lead the brand's growth through strategic expansions and enhancing franchise performance across Sonny's BBQ's footprint.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Kris Larson to our team, and to have him work alongside us as we continue to support our franchisees in this period of growth and expansion," said Jamie Yarmuth, Sonny's BBQ chief executive officer. "Kris' franchise and leadership experience will be invaluable to us as the brand evolves moving forward."

Kris Larson's leadership is poised to usher in a new era of growth and community engagement for Sonny's BBQ. Larson will work closely with Sonny's BBQ headquarters and franchisees to create market strategies to position Sonny's BBQ for growth and expansion, all while managing the ongoing and ever-changing needs of the brand's franchisees to ensure consistent success at every location.

Larson's career, which spans over two decades, has included substantial contributions to the franchise development sector. His tenure at Dunkin' Brands showcased his ability to create and execute market strategies that led to significant brand expansion and enhanced franchisee performance. As vice president of Franchise Development at School of Rock, Larson demonstrated his knack for franchisee recruitment and played a pivotal role in enhancing CRM capabilities and improved tracking of key franchise documents. His strategic vision and ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams proved instrumental in driving growth and operational efficiency across the enterprise.

Before joining the Sonny's BBQ family, Larson's role as senior director of franchise sales at Bojangles highlighted his adeptness at navigating the complexities of franchising a regional brand by building meaningful relationships with franchise candidates. His strategies not only helped to propel the brand's national expansion but also underscored his comprehensive understanding of the franchise model.

"Joining the Sonny's BBQ family is both an honor and an exciting new challenge. The brand's commitment to community, family, and authentic Southern hospitality resonates deeply with me," Larson said. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to not only expand our presence but also to enhance the connections we have with each community we serve. Together, I believe we can bring Sonny's BBQ to new heights, making every meal a memorable experience for our guests."

Source: Sonny's BBQ