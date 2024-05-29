Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing that Troy Hoover has joined the team as vice president of operations. In his role, Hoover will lead all production and logistics activities at Verde Farms. In addition to overseeing all operations at the Verde Farms manufacturing facility based on Pedricktown, N.J., Hoover will manage vendor relationships, partner with the procurement team, ensure safety and quality, improve efficiency, expand capacity and enhance the overall cost structure.

"We are excited that such an accomplished operations leader recognizes the importance of organic and sustainable beef," said CEO of Verde Farms Brad Johnson. "We are proud to have Troy join us and bring his expertise from a powerful brand like Starbucks to help drive the new wave of premium, responsible meat production."

Prior to joining Verde, Hoover served as vice president of supply chain operations at cold-pressed juice company Evolution Fresh, previously owned by Starbucks, where he led strategic planning and oversight of a comprehensive supply chain, creating significant cost savings and operational improvements. Before this, he was director of technical services at Starbucks Coffee Co. since 2012, enhancing operational strategies and improving performance across multiple sites.

“I am thrilled to join Verde Farms and contribute to their mission of providing high-quality, organic beef to health-conscious people around the U.S.,” said Hoover. “I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive operational excellence and support the company's growth.”

Source: Verde Farms